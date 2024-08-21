Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier urges Oranga Tamariki to fix ‘underlying problems’, improve treatment of disabled Kiwis

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Uplifts by Oranga Tamariki have come under scrutiny. Illustration / Paul Slater

Uplifts by Oranga Tamariki have come under scrutiny. Illustration / Paul Slater

The Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, addresses reform at Oranga Tamariki, following a Herald investigation into the uplift of a newborn from a first-time mother.

The Chief Ombudsman says there’s “more work to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand