Special investigation: Her baby was taken. The apology came too late

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald
Days after a young woman with autism gave birth her baby was uplifted from the maternity ward, without warning and by government social workers.

The boy was later adopted into a permanent “home for life”. Oranga Tamariki acted unreasonably, and the Ministry for Children apologised to the mother.

