Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has apologised to two women for the “horrendous” abuse they endured in Oranga Tamariki care, as she seeks advice about major changes to how the agency is funded.
Trinity Green, 21, and Karah Mackie, 25, told the Herald on Tuesday they’d lost confidence in the agency.
Both said they were physically and sexually abused while in care as children and they wanted Oranga Tamariki stripped of its responsibilities.
“Divesting resources from Oranga Tamariki into iwi or hapu or community-led services that actively support and enhance the lives of our young people,” Mackie said.