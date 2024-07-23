Under questioning from Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime in the House, Chhour apologised for what they’d endured.

“We have taken learnings from what has happened in the past and we have put processes in place to make sure that those horrendous acts that have happened in the past do not continue.”

The Herald revealed on Tuesday Oranga Tamariki had “bold plans” to relinquish “at least” half of its funding with the agency shifting into a “support and coordination” role.

Oranga Tamariki chief social worker Nicolette Dickson said the plan would see Treaty and community partners provide care and prevention services. She said that would involve “at least 50% of funding being managed by partners”.

Chhour supported the move.

“I’ve been a champion of the need for Oranga Tamariki to devolve funding and the provision of care and protection services to the wider community for years,” she said.

She was seeking more information about which groups would be funded.

“I have also asked my Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board to take a closer look at where and how we could get funding closer to communities, and their children.”



















