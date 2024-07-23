Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour apologises to abuse survivors as officials eye major shake-up of Oranga Tamariki funding model

Michael Morrah
By
2 mins to read
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has apologised to two young women for the “horrendous” abuse they endured while in Oranga Tamariki care. Video / Parliament TV

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has apologised to two women for the “horrendous” abuse they endured in Oranga Tamariki care, as she seeks advice about major changes to how the agency is funded.

Trinity Green, 21, and Karah Mackie, 25, told the Herald on Tuesday they’d lost confidence in the agency.

Both said they were physically and sexually abused while in care as children and they wanted Oranga Tamariki stripped of its responsibilities.

“Divesting resources from Oranga Tamariki into iwi or hapu or community-led services that actively support and enhance the lives of our young people,” Mackie said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Under questioning from Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime in the House, Chhour apologised for what they’d endured.

“We have taken learnings from what has happened in the past and we have put processes in place to make sure that those horrendous acts that have happened in the past do not continue.”

The Herald revealed on Tuesday Oranga Tamariki had “bold plans” to relinquish “at least” half of its funding with the agency shifting into a “support and coordination” role.

Oranga Tamariki chief social worker Nicolette Dickson said the plan would see Treaty and community partners provide care and prevention services. She said that would involve “at least 50% of funding being managed by partners”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chhour supported the move.

“I’ve been a champion of the need for Oranga Tamariki to devolve funding and the provision of care and protection services to the wider community for years,” she said.

She was seeking more information about which groups would be funded.

“I have also asked my Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board to take a closer look at where and how we could get funding closer to communities, and their children.”






Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand