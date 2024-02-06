Canterbury scrub fire contained, remains at five hectares

One lane of State Highway 1 has reopened following a large vegetation fire south of Waipara.

A major scrub fire in Canterbury’s Hurunui district has been contained, with multiple crews keeping the five hectare blaze under control overnight.

Fifteen crews have been attending the vegetation fire in Glasnevin, which started some time before 7pm and was threatening multiple structures last night.

A witness told the Herald they were travelling from Waiau to Christchurch when they noticed flames engulfing large trees.

“The fire travelled fast, probably with the wind and heat. It started on just a couple of trees then from what I could see [it] jumped over the bridge,” they said.

Several residents were required to evacuate and others chose to leave their homes but have been able to return. The Waipara Hall evacuation centre was open overnight while the Tin Hut centre in Amberley was closed.

The fire will be assessed at daybreak and more crews will arrive this morning to complete mop-up and extinguish the fire, according to Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

A single lane of State Highway 1 reopened late last night where the fire had already burned, with traffic control in place, according to an 11.40pm update from Fenz.

Mainpower says 12 customers remain without electricity due to the fire, as the area has been isolated at the request of Fenz.

“We will assess for repair once the fire is under control,” the company said on its website last night.

While the fire is contained, Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has issued a public health warning, saying people who were sensitive to smoke may experience coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Smoke from the scrub fire as it blazed on both sides of SH1 on Tuesday evening. Photo / Supplied

Late last night Fenz incident controller Des Irving thanked those who had been stuck due to the road closure for their patience.

”We appreciate this has been caused disruption for people, but the safety of both the public and our crews is always the priority.

”We had power poles on fire near the road, an active fire and large amounts of smoke, but the road has now been made safe enough for one lane to open.”

Motorists should be extremely careful driving through the area, and speed restrictions are in place.

Irving also thanked Waka Kotahi - New Zealand Transport Agency, police, Civil Defence and the Hurunui District Council for their help.