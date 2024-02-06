Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire on both sides of State Highway 1, south of Waipara. Video / Supplied

Fire crews are battling another large blaze in Canterbury tonight that has put “multiple structures under threat”.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald crews are battling a large vegetation fire on both sides of State Highway 1, south of Waipara.

“Crews from seven brigades are currently in attendance, with two helicopters in the air,’ they said.

They said multiple homes are under threat.

Police said the “large scrub fire” near SH1 and the Waipara River in Glasnevin, Hurunui has forced part of the road to be closed.

“The road is closed to north and southbound traffic whilst Fire and Emergency crews respond to the blaze,” police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A witness told the Herald they were travelling from Waiau to Christchurch when they noticed flames engulfing large trees.

“The fire travelled fast, probably with the wind and heat. It started on just a couple of trees then from what I could see [it] jumped over the bridge,” they said.

The witness said traffic was backed all the way up on Omihi Rd.

UPDATE 7:40PM

SH1 Waipara is now CLOSED between Watties Rd and the Waipara River Bridge. Please follow the indications by emergency services on-site or delay your journey if possible as there is no detour available. ^SG https://t.co/iSGdqnYTK7 pic.twitter.com/FpHOqjOFkv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) February 6, 2024

It comes after fire crews battled a huge forest fire outside Christchurch on Sunday night that swept through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland.

Ten houses were evacuated after the fire near the Waimakariri River engulfed huge pine trees within seconds.

Seven helicopters and eight fresh crews of firefighters were brought in yesterday morning.

An aerial inspection after first light confirmed that there had been no buildings damaged or livestock lost.

On Monday afternoon Fenz said the large blaze was under control.

Kirwee local Derek Anson was evacuated around 11pm-11.30pm with a neighbour suddenly knocking on his door.

He made three trips, grabbing what he needed, before retreating to the township and spending a restless night “sitting under a tree watching the flames and the smoke”.

A few times in the night, when he saw the night skies light up with flare-ups, he wondered aloud to a friend, “Is that my place?”

Anson, however, praised the firefighters for their sterling work and when he was told that his property was safe, responded, “Thank god.”

Fenz earlier urged people to be careful over Waitangi weekend as soaring temperatures and gusty winds raised the risk of fires to high and extreme danger levels in many areas across the country.

“The combination of dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds through parts of Canterbury add to the fire risk for the region. It’s important to keep up with the information from the team at Fire & Emergency NZ and consult their website checkitsalright.co.nz,” said MetService meteorologist John Law.

