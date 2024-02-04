Investigators on the scene of a blaze at a South Auckland car wreckers. Te Pāti Māori arrive at Waitangi treaty grounds. PM Chris Luxon's ties to tobacco companies under the microscope.

Fire crews are battling a large forestry blaze near the Waimakariri River in Canterbury this evening.

The Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) national media team said crews were responding to a “large fire in forestry” on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee.

A witness at the scene told the Herald huge pine trees were engulfed in flames within seconds.

Police were evacuating multiple houses in the area as the fire spread and had established a road block, stopping all traffic.

“The wind is blowing strongly and the fire is actively moving towards the coast. It’s spread a good kilometre or more now”.

“It’s spreading rapidly, very thick smoke,” the witness said.

Crews from Kirwee, Darfield South, Darfield, West Melton, Rolleston and Wigram are in attendance.

Fire crews are battling a large forestry blaze near the Waimakariri River in Canterbury this evening (FEB 4TH). The Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) national media team told the Herald crews were responding to a “large fire in forestry” on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee. Photo / Cam Avery

Fire crews from six different stations are in attendance. Photo / Cam Avery

More to come