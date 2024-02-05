People at the Takapuna Beach Summer Days Festival on a hot day in Auckland City Tamaki Makaurau. NZ Herald Photo b yAlex Burton 21 January 2024

People at the Takapuna Beach Summer Days Festival on a hot day in Auckland City Tamaki Makaurau. NZ Herald Photo b yAlex Burton 21 January 2024

Kiwis will be flocking to the beach today as Waitangi Day is set to bring hot and dry weather across much of the country, with some areas expected to soar into the mid-30Cs.

Hot air arriving from across the Ditch will bring settled weather over the North Island today, keeping temperatures high and the weather dry.

“High pressure will mean that for much of Aotearoa New Zealand, Waitangi Day will be a dry one with fine weather on the cards for those on the North Island,” said MetService meteorologist John Law.

Temperatures soared yesterday, with New Zealand recording its hottest day nationally in more than three years as Waipara West reached a sweltering 36.9C. Multiple other regions recorded temperatures in the mid-30Cs.

We've had our hottest day nationally since January 2021 as Waipara West nearly hit 37 degrees! This was also the second hottest day on record at that location.



Hanmer Forest also had their 3rd-highest February temperature on record.



Another hot day is likely tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4Mf6SqaTMk — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 5, 2024

For those in the South Island there is still plenty of dry, fine, and hot weather in store for the east but there will be some stronger winds as well, especially for the inland parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

The region with the hottest Waitangi day weather is expected to be Blenheim, reaching a high of 34C today.

Several straight days of very warm to hot temperatures will affect NZ this coming week.

In fact, it could be the hottest weather so far this summer, especially in the east of both islands where temperatures may reach the mid 30s 🥵

Many other areas will reach the upper 20s too. pic.twitter.com/hecNQqntWj — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 4, 2024

Christchurch is forecast to climb to 31C while people in Dunedin and Queenstown can expect temperatures to hit highs of 26C and 23C respectively.

Those in Waitangi can also expect the sun to be out for the annual commemorations, with temperatures forecast to reach highs of 24C.

Meanwhile Aucklanders will enjoy highs of 27C with fine weather and light winds today, which will continue through to Wednesday.

☀ A dry sunny #waitangiday2024 for central and northern Aotearoa/New Zealand;



☔ Wetter about the south of the South Island/Te Waipounamu;



⛅ And cloudier skies in the west.



Full forecasts: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/UG84Hm6w6O — MetService (@MetService) February 5, 2024

Law said the far southern parts of New Zealand could expect downpours in the coming days as northwesterly winds push rain into the region from the Tasman Sea.

“Fronts moving up the country are set to bring rain into Fiordland and Southland for Waitangi Day. The high pressure over the North Island is set to slow the movement of the rain up the South Island,” Law said.

Severe weather warnings for heavy rain have been issued for Fiordland and a strong wind watch covers Fiordland and Southland, where winds could reach severe gale in the most exposed places.

⚠ Severe Weather Warnings and Watches updated:



🌧 Fiordland is now under a Heavy Rain Warning,



🍃 A Strong Wind Watch covers Southland and Fiordland from this evening. pic.twitter.com/Aa5UJrOALY — MetService (@MetService) February 4, 2024

Kiwis urged to take care as risk of fires great

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is urging people to be careful as soaring temperatures and gusty winds raise the risk of fires to high and extreme danger levels in parts of the country.

“The combination of dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds through parts of Canterbury add to the fire risk for the region. It’s important to keep up with the information from the team at Fire & Emergency NZ and consult their website checkitsalright.co.nz,” said Law.

Firefighters dampen down hotspots in the burnt forest at Kirwee in north Canterbury. Photo / FENZ

The warning comes after fire crews battled a huge forest fire outside Christchurch on Sunday night that swept through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland.

Ten houses were evacuated after the fire near the Waimakariri River engulfed huge pine trees within seconds.

Seven helicopters and eight fresh crews of firefighters were brought in yesterday morning.

An aerial view of burnt forest at Kirwee in north Canterbury. Photo / FENZ

An aerial inspection after first light confirmed that there had been no buildings damaged or livestock lost.

On Monday afternoon Fenz said the large blaze was under control.

Kirwee local Derek Anson was evacuated around 11pm-11.30pm with a neighbour suddenly knocking on his door.

He made three trips, grabbing what he needed, before retreating to the township and spending a restless night “sitting under a tree watching the flames and the smoke”.

A few times in the night, when he saw the night skies light up with flare-ups, he wondered aloud to a friend, “Is that my place?”

Anson, however, praised the firefighters for their sterling work and when he was told that his property was safe, responded, “Thank god.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.