Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Waka Kotahi NZTA warns it only has about half the funding it needs

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
NZTA says its work programme needs to reflect funding and capacity constraints. Photo / Alex Cairns

NZTA says its work programme needs to reflect funding and capacity constraints. Photo / Alex Cairns

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) warns it will need to spend about twice as much as it expects to receive in revenue over the next decade.

In a briefing to the new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business