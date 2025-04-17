MetService said Cyclone Tam will also influence conditions this weekend, bringing warm and humid air across the country.
Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday may reach the mid to high 20s in the eastern and lower North Island – potentially record-breaking April temperatures for parts of Manawatū, Whanganui and Wellington.
Thousands were left without power in Northland, Whangārei and the Auckland region on Thursday as the cyclone barrelled across the country.
More than 10,000 homes remained without power last night.
Strong winds caused major damage to the Northpower network, with about 30 areas seriously damaged, much of this from trees falling through lines.
For the hardest-hit areas in Northland, Northpower warned the restoration may take two to three days.
Meanwhile, multiple flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled yesterday, with Auckland Airport warning more delays may be possible.
Thursday was the airport’s busiest day of the holiday period, with thousands of passengers transiting for their flights.
“Bad weather may continue to affect flight schedules, so our advice to travellers is to keep a close watch for updates from their airline if they are flying today or tomorrow,” an airport spokesperson said.