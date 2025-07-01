Campion said she was unsure how the pig or her 13-year-old dog would react, so she scooped her pet up and quickly moved on.
“He went at quite a rate of knots. I didn’t realise pigs could move so fast,” she said.
The pig was last seen continuing up the road towards some rugby fields.
Campion said she posted the photo of the pig to her local Facebook page because she only emigrated from Britain to New Zealand last year and recently moved to Pegasus, so she was not sure if it was a typical visitor.
“We’re new to the country so we’re not sure what goes on around here, but it is hilarious,” she said.
The Facebook post had not resulted in any owner coming forward but people had suggested the town change its name to Pig-asus.
RNZ contacted Waimakariri District Council asking if staff had encountered the pig but it is yet to respond.
– RNZ