A large pig was spotted wandering the streets of Pegasus, surprising resident Wendy Campion. Photo / Wendy Campion via RNZ

By RNZ

A woman in the North Canterbury township of Pegasus was surprised to see a large pig wandering the local streets before beating a retreat when it charged at her.

Wendy Campion was walking her Jack Russell-cross dog when she spotted what she at first thought was a large shaggy dog – about the size of a St Bernard – on the loose on Monday morning.

She then realised it was a big, hairy pig staring at them and took a photo.

“I went no, that is definitely a pig, rather a large one. He just stood and stared at us for a little while and then the next minute he comes charging across quite quickly,” she said.