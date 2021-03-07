Burnt-out car containing body removed from scene in Flat Bush, Auckland

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A burnt-out vehicle containing a body that was discovered at an Auckland park has been removed by police investigators and the site blessed.

Police are treating the death as unexplained after the body was found inside a burning car in Flat Bush last night.

In a statement tonight police said they were still working to identify the victim.

"Police continue to make inquiries following the unexplained death of a person in Flat Bush yesterday.

"Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire on Chapel Rd about 8.10pm.

"A body was found inside the vehicle.

"The vehicle and the victim were removed this afternoon following completion

of a scene examination and the vehicle will be subject to further investigation.

"The site has now been blessed and it has been released back to the public."

A post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Earlier today forensic detectives scoured the scene and cordons had been widened.

Emergency crews rushed to the vehicle fire at a carpark in Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush in the city's south-east about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed this morning a body was found inside the silver Mazda and said a scene examination was under way.

Police said they expected to have more information about how the person died after tomorrow's post-mortem.

For now, the death was being treated as unexplained, a police media spokesperson said.

At 9.45am police were widening the cordon, to include a public footpath that runs alongside the scene. The cordon also now includes a field by the carpark.

The cordon was widened because of the large number of people in the area and the need to keep the space clear, the spokesperson said.

A blue forensic tent was erected over the car last night and a detailed investigation and scene examination has started. Photo / Alex Burton

"Cordons will remain in place this morning while the scene is examined," police said in a statement.

"Police are making inquiries to determine what has occurred and are not in a

position to comment further at this time."

A blue forensic tent was erected over the car last night and a detailed investigation and scene examination had started.

A photographer at the scene last night said police were working alongside their specialist search group, and officers were scouring the scene with torches. Photo / Alex Burton

A handful of people have been moving around the edges of the cordon this morning including joggers, walkers and dog walkers.

Inside the cordon, the back of the damaged car can be seen inside the tent.

Locals who spoke to the Herald, including some who walk through the park daily, said the death was a shock.

About 100 metres from the scene is a small white church, St Paul's in the Park. St Paul's priest Warner Wilder confirmed they did not gather during alert level 2 or above and instead provided a YouTube service.

Cordons were earlier in place at Chapel Rd and Ormiston Rd, and Stancombe Rd and Chapel Rd.

A photographer at the scene last night said police were working alongside their specialist search group, and officers were scouring the scene with torches.

Emergency teams rushed to the vehicle fire at Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush. Photo / Chelsea Boyle

"A large section of Barry Curtis Park was cordoned off with police tape, with officers blocking the entrances.

"The scene is in lockdown, with police media confirming a scene examination will be carried out [on Sunday]."

• Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.