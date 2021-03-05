Armed police arrest man barricaded in Mt Albert house, who threatened he was armed

A man who barricaded himself in an Auckland house and threatened police that he was armed has been taken into custody after a large police response.

Police said around 2.32pm, they approached a suspicious vehicle in Whitaker Place, central Auckland to speak with the driver.

Before officers could speak with the driver, he fled the area.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad respond to a incident in a residential property on St Lukes Rd. Photo / Herald

This vehicle was not pursued by police. After inquiries, the driver was later located at a Mt Albert address.

At the address, the man had barricaded himself inside the property and made threats that he was in possession of a firearm.

"Members of the Armed Offenders Squad, along with the Police Eagle helicopter, were deployed to the area given the nature of the incident," police said in a statement.

"Police had been negotiating with the man and a period later he walked outside of the property where he was taken into custody without further incident."

Police at St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert. Photo / Herald

AOS members cleared the address and at this stage no firearm had been located.

A section of St Lukes Rd was closed between the intersections of New North and Taylors Rds because of the ongoing operation.

Cordons have since been lifted.

Police at St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert. Photo / Herald

No charges have been laid at this stage. Police said the man taken into custody was assisting with their inquiries.

Police acknowledged Mt Albert residents for their co-operation throughout the operation.