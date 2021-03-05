Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland to alert level 2, rest of NZ level 1 from Sunday - what that means

At 6am on Sunday, Auckland will move down to alert level 2 after a week at the more restrictive level 3.

The rest of the country will drop from alert level 2 to 1.

The changes come after five days of zero cases of community transmission.

The alert level changes might sound familiar - the same transition happened a little over two weeks ago - but just in case they don't here are some of the key differences.

At alert level 2, the Government considers the disease is "contained, but the risk of community transmission remains".

This means limited community transmission could be occurring, and there are still active clusters in more than one region.

At level 3, there could be multiple cases of community transmission, and multiple active clusters in multiple regions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern alluded to this in announcing the alert level changes.

"It is still not business as usual," she said, urging people to keep social distancing.

From 6am on Sunday, the regional borders will be reopened, meaning Aucklanders will be free to travel around the country and others can come into the Auckland region.

However, experts say Aucklanders should take their alert level with them, meaning being extra cautious when outside the region.

Aucklanders can return to work and school, eat out at restaurants and move outside their bubbles.

But restrictions remain.

No more than 100 people are allowed at social gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals, tangihanga and church services.

Businesses can open, but they legally must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing and record keeping.

Alternative ways of working are encouraged where possible.

Businesses are encouraged to talk with staff to identify risks and ways to manage them.

Everyone — workers, contractors and customers — with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms should stay away home.

At work, people should keep one metre apart and in retail businesses two metres apart.

Businesses are legally required to display a QR code and provide an alternative contact tracing system.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged if people are in close contact with others. Throughout New Zealand, masks are required on public transport and air travel.

In Auckland, public transport is operating as usual, with standard Covid-19 safety precautions.

Health advice is to reduce the number of shared surfaces, regularly disinfect them and wash your hands.

Outside Auckland and at level 1, the disease is classed as contained and there are no restrictions on movements and gatherings.

This means bars and restaurants can operate as normal, and big events can take place - such as the White Ferns and Black Caps taking on their Australian cricketing counterparts in Wellington on Sunday.

Border entry measures to New Zealand remain - including managed isolation and quarantine - to minimise the risk of importing Covid-19 cases.

People are still advised should stay home if they feel sick and get a Covid-19 test.

Face coverings legally must be worn on all public transport across New Zealand.

QR codes issued by the Government legally must be displayed in workplaces and on public transport to enable use of the NZ Covid Tracer app for contact tracing, which people are encouraged to use.