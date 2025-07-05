“If the security guard is working in another part of the hospital as a cleaner or orderly when a security risk arises, there are likely to be delays in them being able to respond and remove the person or deescalate the incident.

“This has the potential of putting staff and other members of the public at greater risk of harm.”

McConnell’s concerns were prompted by a report by Department of Internal Affairs’ Complaints Investigation and Prosecution Unit (CIPU) which received an unrelated complaint about ISS and its security licenses.

The basis of the licensing complaint was later found to be a misunderstanding by the company and a penalty was not issued.

CIPU diverged from the complaint in its report and addressed the dual working model.

It said that it wasn’t illegal but a legislative change should be made.

‘Potential health and safety risks’

Echoing CIPU’s concerns, McConnell said in her decision that the model reduced the effectiveness of security guards and “has potential health and safety risks”.

“The integrated model used in ISS’s contract with Health New Zealand fails to recognise the key preventative role security guards play in hospital security by merely being present in waiting areas, emergency departments and other areas where pressure can be high,” she said.

“Just having a security guard visibly on duty can significantly reduce security situations arising and volatile situations escalating.”

The dual model was a practice the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) also described as being a risk to patients and hospital staff.

“Every nurse has the right to go home safe from work, and patients shouldn’t be injured in hospitals,” NZNO health and safety spokesperson, John Crocker, told NZME.

“Health care workers suffer disproportionate violence at work, and Te Whatu Ora has moral and legal obligations to keep them safe.”

Crocker said in some rural towns, police staffing was often limited, so hospitals rely on the protection of security guards while on shift.

McConnell said the PSPLA did not have the jurisdiction to limit the scope of someone’s contract.

But she suggested HNZ considered her comments in its contracting arrangements.

Stephanie Doe, HNZ director of operations for hospital and specialist services in the Waikato, said while the integrated model was still in place at the hospitals, opportunities were being explored to adjust it, particularly around the overnight shifts.

“We will actively engage with our teams and unions to support people to feel safe at work, with a view to implementing changes over the next month.”

Doe said security staff at Tokoroa and Te Kūiti hospitals were on site around the clock and were in the vicinity of the emergency department and ward at night.

