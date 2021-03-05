Four injured after two serious crashes in Christchurch and Napier overnight

Police have attended two crashes, one last night in Christchurch and one in the early hours of today in Napier. Photo / File

Four people have been taken to hospital with injuries after two serious crashes overnight.

The first crash involved a bus and car colliding on Main Rd in Clifton, Christchurch, at about 8.50pm yesterday.

Two people were initially trapped in the car and were taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition. One other person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

In Napier, reports came into emergency services just after 1am about a collision on State Highway 2, Te Awa, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions were initially put in place, but the road was clear by just after 2.15am.

Inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.