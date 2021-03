The crash happened about 3pm. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after falling off their bike on State Highway 2 in Pukehina.

The crash happened about 3pm, police said in a statement.

A section of SH2 between Waitahanui Lane and Otamarakau Valley Rd is closed and traffic control is in place.



Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road is clear.