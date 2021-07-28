Building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Auckland's Burswood under control

Traffic 'gridlocked' after fire on Ti Rakau Dr in Auckland's Burswood. Video / Supplied / Jay Jaay / Jade McNamara

A "massive" fire broke out in a plastic factory in East Auckland earlier this evening, closing the road and reducing traffic to a standstill at rush hour.

Emergency services rushed to blaze at the TruDesign Plastics factory on Ti Rakau Drive around 5pm as black smoke and flames were seen coming from the building.

As Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crew battled the blaze, police managed traffic around Ti Rakau Drive, which was closed earlier in the evening.

Fenz said in an update at 8.30pm the fire was under control. Fourteen appliances were still on scene, with crew going in to look for hotspots

A worker at the Mobil fuel station opposite the fire said she noticed "black smoke" around 5pm.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John responded to the building fire in Burswood. Photo / Gee Lyon

A fire broke out in an east Auckland plastics factory around 5pm. Photo / Gee Lyon

"After five minutes, I saw the flames of the fire, and it was massive," the petrol station worker said.

"After 5 or 10 minutes the fire brigade was there and they controlled it. It was big and the flames were very high."

David Ball, who worked around 1km from the fire, said he was in traffic for 20 minutes before being turned around by police at Trugood Drive.

"You could see heaps of fire engines," he said.

Flames were seen from a building fire on Auckland's Ti Rakau Drive. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters tackle a blaze on Ti Rakau Drive, East Tamaki. Photo / Jade McNamara

Ti Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive with significant congestion in the area. Photo / David Ball

"The traffic is pretty bad," he said, describing it as "gridlocked".

Jay Jaay Marsh, who was driving past the fire around 5.15pm, described seeing dense, thick black smoke.

St John sent one rapid response unit to the fire.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as there was significant congestion.