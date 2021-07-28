Alleged 'prolific fraudster' arrested for Facebook scams involving cars and thousands of dollars

Police have laid charges over alleged fraud offending across Auckland. Photo / 123rf

A 33-year-old alleged "prolific fraudster" has been arrested for a raft of offending across Auckland that police say has left victims thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Waitematā Police Acting detective senior sergeant Mike Frost said the man was taken into custody last night after being found at a West Auckland address.

Police alleged the man's offending had been ongoing since December 2020 with victims across the Auckland region.

It had predominately occurred through Facebook Marketplace, a digital marketplace where people can buy, sell and trade items with others, with the man allegedly obtaining vehicles and high-end electronics through fraudulent means.

"Victims have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket," Frost said.

The 33-year-old was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today, facing seven charges of obtains by deception.

"Police investigations remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being laid for other fraud offences."