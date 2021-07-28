Two critically injured in hospital following Maraetai crash

Two people have been critically injured and taken to hospital following a serious crash in Maraetai, Auckland that has closed Maraetai Drive.
One person has been airlifted to Auckland City Hospital and the other has been taken by ambulance to Middlemore Hospital.
The single-car crash happened just after 2pm on Maraetai Drive near Keanes Rd, in Te Puru and not far from the main Beachland shops.
Locals said they heard police cars with sirens and ambulances "flying through Whitford" towards Beachlands.
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to assist around 2.35pm.
A spokesman said the patients were trapped in the vehicle.
St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager.
Fire and Emergency and police also attended.
Cordons are in place at the intersection of Maraetai Drive and Maraetai School Rd, and at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Rd and Beachlands Rd.
They are expected to remain in place for most of the afternoon, police said.
Buses are unable to pass in either direction and will be cutting their journeys short on Beachlands Rd, Auckland Transport said.
The road is closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.