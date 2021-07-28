On yer bike: Cyclists not using flash new bike facility in Auckland

The bike park at Toka Puia has been empty for months. Photo / Dean Purcell

A flash new bike parking facility at Takapuna, complete with charging and repair stations, CCTV and toilets, is missing one important thing - bicycles.



The bike park is part of the Toka Puia car park with 420 car parking spaces on Huron St, which opened last December to replace the loss of the nearby Anzac Ave car park for a new town square.



The car park has been well used by motorists since opening, but the bike park has mostly been empty.

Charging stations for electric bikes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Unlike cars, bike parking is free. There are 56 parks for pedal bikes plus 28 charging stations for another 28 e-bikes, two fully equipped bike repair stations, four toilets and CCTV for security.

When the Herald visited there was just one electric bike parked in a corner, whose owner Angus McDonald said he had started using the facility about two weeks ago.

He lives at the nearby Spencer on Bryon complex, where he says security is lax and had three electric bikes stolen in the past five years.

Cyclist Angus McDonald is the only person using the bike parking facility in the new Huron Street car park building in Takapuna. Photo / Dean Purcell

"People should use the bike facility, it is very, very safe. You get a free charge and free security.

"The car park is quite full. This (bike park) is empty. It should be the other way round," said McDonald.

A North Shore cyclist who has kept an eye on the new bike park since it opened said he had never seen anyone use it.

The new Toka Puia car park building and bike facility in Takapuna. Photo / Dean Purcell

What's more, the keen road cyclist said he was worried the "white elephant" would be followed by the $685 million bike bridge across the Waitemata Harbour - " the biggest "white elephant" New Zealand has ever seen!"

The Herald is seeking comment from Auckland Transport.