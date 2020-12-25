Boxing Day weather: Cold conditions, rain forecast across New Zealand

Unseasonably cold temperatures can be expected throughout many parts of the country this weekend as southerly winds bring rain.

Temperatures are set to plummet for many.

Ashburton's high for today is only expected to reach 13C - 8C below average for this time of year.

And it will be a winter wonderland for the South Island, as snow is forecast to fall to 1000 metres.

A low weather system over North Canterbury this morning is expected to deepen, spreading rain and strong southerly winds over coastal parts of the region.

The heaviest rainfalls are expected about Banks Peninsula. MetService has issued a weather watch for the area, which might reach a warning level.

Generally, the weather in the South Island is the opposite from the North Island, with showery weather in the south and fine conditions in the north.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

🌤🌤

🌤🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤🌦

🌤🌦

🌧



🌧🌦

🌦🌧

🌤🌧🌧 🌧

🌦🌧

🌧🌧🌦

🌧🌧🌤

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 25, 2020

However, Northland and Auckland can expect a few morning showers before breaking out into mainly fine weather.

The Coromandel Peninsula to Manawatū, including Bay of Plenty and the central high country is mainly fine, but there will be a few showers in the west.

Conditions are fine at first before showers from afternoon or evening with possible thunderstorms in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

There are fine spells and a few showers for Horowhenua, Kapiti, Wellington and Wairarapa. Thunderstorms are possible this morning about Wellington and Kapiti.

Marlborough, Nelson, and Buller will have showers and fine spells. Showers will be more frequent and heavier from this afternoon.

Westland is fine before heavy showers appear inland from the afternoon.

Periods of rain will sometimes be heavy and thunderstorms are possible about the Canterbury high country this afternoon.

Otago, Southland, and Fiordland can expect scattered showers this morning before they ease in the afternoon.

On Sunday, there will be scattered rain or showers developing for most in the North Island, with cold southerlies in the south and east.

In the South Island, conditions are partly cloudy or fine for most.

Canterbury through to Marlborough can expect rain and cold southerlies. Nelson and Buller will get a few afternoon showers.