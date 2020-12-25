Website of the Year

'You won't know life before coronavirus': A letter to my lockdown baby

Alanah Eriksen didn't plan to bring a baby into this world amid a global pandemic.

Her son won't know life before coronavirus. The lockdowns, the deaths, the separated families.

This is already one of those events or phenomena that has changed the world as we know it and his generation will feel the effects.

For Eriksen, it included not being able to say goodbye to her grandmother as she was dying, learning three family members had contracted Covid and, for the first time in 157 years, helping produce the Herald from home offices around the country.

This was all while