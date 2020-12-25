'You won't know life before coronavirus': A letter to my lockdown baby

Alanah Eriksen didn't plan to bring a baby into this world amid a global pandemic.

Her son won't know life before coronavirus. The lockdowns, the deaths, the separated families.

This is already one of those events or phenomena that has changed the world as we know it and his generation will feel the effects.

For Eriksen, it included not being able to say goodbye to her grandmother as she was dying, learning three family members had contracted Covid and, for the first time in 157 years, helping produce the Herald from home offices around the country.

This was all while navigating a pregnancy and the Covid restrictions that came with it: her husband excluded from scans and midwife visits, worries over when they will get to see his mother in Brazil, or, more importantly, if she'll ever get to meet her grandson.

The Herald deputy head of news pens a time capsule to her unborn child about the year that changed everything.

"When I found out you had joined us, the worries flooded in. Should I never leave the house? Am I completely irresponsible bringing a baby into a world during an unprecedented crisis?

"Would your dad be allowed in the delivery room? Will I be FaceTiming your grandmother during the throws of labour, instead of hearing her reassuring voice in the room?

"When will she get to meet you if we go back into lockdown?

"I was turned away from 10 midwives whose caseloads were full.

"The lockdown baby boom was in full swing.