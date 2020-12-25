Two dead in crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, southeast Auckland

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

The holiday road toll is at two after a crash in south-east Auckland tonight.

Police earlier reported two people had been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd at 7.30pm.

The pair have since died.

The road remains closed and traffic management is in place, police said.

Police earlier said the vehicle collided with a power pole and lines had been downed.



The crash was the second serious single-vehicle crash in Counties Manukau District today,

Inspector Jason Homan said.



"In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor. We don't want to see any more lives lost this holiday period.

"We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued."

A person remains in hospital in a critical condition following a crash on Princes Street East in Ōtāhuhu this morning, Homan said.