Body washes up at Raglan beach, six weeks after missing fisherman fell into water nearby

A body was located at a Raglan beach yesterday. Photo / File

A body has washed up at a Raglan beach, but police don't think the death is suspicious.

Emergency services were called at 12.45pm yesterday to the scene after a body was located.

"Work is underway to establish the person's identity and this process is expected to take some time", police said in a statement.

Police confirmed that at this stage, there were no indication of foul play.

The discovery comes six weeks since a person went missing after reportedly falling into the water at a notorious fishing spot near Ruapuke Beach, south of Raglan.

The Herald understands the person had been fishing from the rock at Papanui Point - a popular but dangerous fishing spot - when they fell in.

The person has not been seen since.

In 2018, Te Awamutu teenager Jack Macnicol was swept out to sea while fishing from the rocks.

A year earlier, 67-year Doyle Frickey, from Hamilton, also lost his life there.

Since 1970, about 20 lives have been lost after people have either fallen from or been swept off the rocks by rogue waves.

Various measures have been put in place over the years including buoys - but locals have previously reported they become the target of vandalism.