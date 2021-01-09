Heavy traffic warning as holidaymakers head home

The NZTA is warning motorists to expect delays due to heavy traffic. Photo / NZH

By RNZ

It is expected to be a busy day on the roads, as many people return home from their summer break.

Traffic heading into Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch is currently free flowing.

But a spokesperson for Waka Kotahi says the roads are likely to be busy later on, and there will be delays.

It also says in a tweet that the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1 in Northland will close from midnight so that slip repair works can resume.

The section of the highway has been open as a single lane for light vehicles for three weeks over the Christmas / New Year period.

Eleven people died on the roads over Christmas and New Year, which is the highest number in four years.

