Last weekend of the Christmas holidays - how's the weather?

Will Kiwis get beach weather for one more weekend before heading back to work? File photo / Alex Burton

Kiwis hoping for one last fine weekend before heading back to work might be dismayed by cloud and showers this morning - but all is not lost.

Metservice is predicting the slightly grey weather around much of the country will disperse as the day goes on, and many parts of New Zealand are in for a fine Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

But the outlook isn't so promising for some parts of the North Island - where possible thunderstorms are on the way.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, Taihape, the Coromandel Peninsula and Eastern Bay of Plenty were facing a moderate risk of storms this afternoon and evening.

"The rest of the North Island is generally fine," he said.

People may be experience showers around the rest of the country, but those should not last too long, he said.

Aucklanders should be feeling warm enough for a trip to the beach, with a high of 25C today and "generally fine spells".

In Hamilton it will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and light winds, but a toasty high of 26C.

Wellington's showers are expected to dissipate during the course of the morning, though the cloud may hang around. The high will be 21C.

Christchurch residents will experience some cloud and light winds, and maybe some sea breezes in the afternoon, with a high of 19C.

Down in Dunedin there is also cloud, with a high of 20C.

Tomorrow is expected to be a slightly better day for sunbathing, though areas such as Waikato, Taranaki and Whanganui may start the morning with some fog.

Thunderstorms remain a possibility though for Hawke's Bay, southern Gisborne, eastern Taupō and inland Bay of Plenty.

Best said the temperatures this weekend were within the expected average for this time of the year.

Tomorrow's temperatures

Auckland: High 23C, low 17C.

Hamilton: High 25C, low 12C.

Wellington: High 21C, low 13C.

Christchurch: High 23C, low 11C.

Dunedin: High 22C, low 12C.