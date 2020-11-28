Search for missing fisherman who fell into water at notorious Raglan spot

A search is underway after reports a person fell into the water at Ruapuke Beach at 9.30am today. Photo / File

A person is missing after reportedly falling into the water at a notorious fishing spot near Ruapuke Beach, south of Raglan this morning.

Police were notified about the incident at 9.30am.

A police media spokesperson said the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was carrying out aerial searches and police units were on the ground scouring the area.

Lifeguards had also been helping look for the person.

The Herald understands the person had been fishing from the rock at Papanui Point - a popular but dangerous fishing spot - when they fell in.

The person has not been seen since.

In 2018, Te Awamutu teenager Jack Macnicol was swept out to sea while fishing from the rocks.

A year earlier, 67-year Doyle Frickey, from Hamilton, also lost his life there.

Since 1970, about 20 lives have been lost after people have either fallen from or been swept off the rocks by rogue waves.

Various measures have been put in place over the years including buoys - but locals have previously reported they become the target of vandalism.