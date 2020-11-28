Fire in commercial building threatens homes in Christchurch suburb Woolston

The cause of a fire in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston is being investigated. File photo / Claire Eastham-Farrell, RNZ

By RNZ

Homes were evacuated in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston early this morning because of a fire in a commercial building.

Fire and Emergency were alerted at about 1.20am and responded with two crews.

Finding the blaze well involved, a further four crews were sent out.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Jonathan Ditmer said they managed to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

"Most of the building was involved in fire when the crews first arrived ... as a precaution the police did evacuate some neighbouring buildings but fortunately there was no report of injuries on the scene."

The fire was contained by 3am and residents were allowed back into their homes.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

- RNZ