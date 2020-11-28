Covid 19 coronavirus: 1 new case of Covid-19 in MIQ, 2 members of Pakistani cricket team historic infection

This picture posted to Twitter shows the Pakistan Cricket team arriving in Christchurch. By yesterday, there were seven Covid cases among the team. Photo / Supplied

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The case is a person who arrived from Jordon, via Dubai, on November 26 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility. Their case brings New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases to 1696.

Two more people have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 69.

One of the cases today added to the total number of cases was the Pakistani cricketer who tested positive yesterday. In total, six members of the squad have tested positive at day one testing, and one member of the squad tested positive at day three testing.

Serology - or blood - testing has confirmed two of the original six cases are historic cases and so are therefore not infectious.

All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have had serology tests, in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus which has identified a further 11 people had previous 'historic' infections.

The Ministry of Health continued to remind New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app and keep a detailed record of their movements in case they need to be contact traced.

"Doing so through the app is private to the user, and will give our system the best chance of getting a head start should cases of Covid-19 emerge and need to be isolated and traced," the ministry said.

"Stopping the spread of the virus quickly is how we can continue to enjoy our Alert Level 1 freedoms, so please scan in whenever you see a QR code."

The ongoing consideration as to whether to allow the Pakistan cricket team an exemption to train was expected to take until at least early next week.

The team, which is in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch, was previously criticised by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield for breaching rules inside the facility.

Members were seen on CCTV mingling, sharing food and chatting

In relation to the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive, all but one of their 18 close contacts now identified had returned a negative result. The results of the last person were pending.

The Ministry of Health also reiterated the need for shoppers visiting stores to take advantage of Black Friday weekend deals to be vigilant.

"Anyone heading out to make the most of Black Friday sales through the weekend should remember to scan in using the NZ Covid Tracer app to keep a private record of their movements."

Customers should also wear a mask in places where they could not physically distance themselves from others, and to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.