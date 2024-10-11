- Bluebridge ferry Connemara forced to drop anchor in Wellington Harbour after engine issue
- More than 450 people on board, deputy harbourmaster says
- Incident comes after series of mishaps for Kiwi ships
An engine issue forced a Bluebridge inter-island ferry with 455 people on board to drop its anchor and call for help in Wellington Harbour late this afternoon.
The ferry Connemara had an issue with one of its engines as it neared the end of its journey from Picton, and called Wellington Harbourmaster for help just before 5pm, deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said.
They asked for a tug boat to be sent to help the ferry berth but had since resolved the problem with the engine and would soon arrive in port, Atwood said.
“A tug is [still] standing by to help.”