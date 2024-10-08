Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver told the Herald the incident appeared to be caused by strong winds as opposed to a problem with the ferry.
“She contacted the wharf during her berthing today so there’s a little bit of damage on the wharf but having spoken to the master, there is no notable damage to the ship – just a bit of scraped paint.”
Connemara waited in Marlborough Sounds while damage to the wharf’s fender was repaired, Oliver said.
In August, Interislander’s Aratere ferry hit a linkspan in Wellington while it was docking in strong winds.
The hull was damaged but well above the water line and there were no injuries or oil leaks.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.