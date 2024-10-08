Advertisement
Bluebridge Connemara ferry hits wharf in Picton in strong winds

Bluebridge's Connemara ferry. Photo / Tim Cuff

Bluebridge's Connemara ferry. Photo / Tim Cuff

Strait NZ’s Bluebridge Connemara ferry has hit a wharf in Picton.

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver told the Herald the incident appeared to be caused by strong winds as opposed to a problem with the ferry.

“She contacted the wharf during her berthing today so there’s a little bit of damage on the wharf but having spoken to the master, there is no notable damage to the ship – just a bit of scraped paint.”

Connemara waited in Marlborough Sounds while damage to the wharf’s fender was repaired, Oliver said.

A tug could be seen alongside Connemara to help it back in to berth. Photo / Supplied
A tug could be seen alongside Connemara to help it back in to berth. Photo / Supplied
A passenger on board said the ship had begun the journey back to Picton and a tug boat could be seen alongside it.

They couldn’t feel anything when the ship hit the wharf at about 11.30 am, the passenger said.

“We were all in vehicles waiting to get off [and] had to leave vehicles and go back up.”

The passenger said the ship’s captain told them what happened and the staff on board have been “amazing”.

The view from Bluebridge's Connemara ferry waiting in Marlborough Sounds. Photo / Supplied
The view from Bluebridge's Connemara ferry waiting in Marlborough Sounds. Photo / Supplied

Maritime New Zealand confirmed it has been contacted by Bluebridge about minor damage to the wharf.

This will be fixed shortly and the ferry will then berth, Maritime NZ said in a statement.

Bluebridge has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the same ferry lost power in Cook Strait last month and started drifting before being towed back to Wellington.

In August, Interislander’s Aratere ferry hit a linkspan in Wellington while it was docking in strong winds.

The hull was damaged but well above the water line and there were no injuries or oil leaks.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

