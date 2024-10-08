CentrePort warns it’s not a 24/7 emergency first responder to ferry breakdowns

The pair raised concerns about the rising number of marine incidents in the Wellington and Marlborough region including Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry losing power, its Aratere ferry running aground, Bluebridge’s Connemara ferry losing power and the Shilling container ship losing power.

“CentrePort has responded to the situations presented and has assisted to the best of the abilities of both our assets and more importantly of our people,” the letter said.

“However, CentrePort and GWRC are firmly of the view that we need a more sustainable way forward for marine emergency response, as the current model only supports the occasional occurrence, which is not currently the case.

“CentrePort is a full-service port operation facilitating cargo flows, it is not set up as a 24/7 marine emergency first responder. We have responded to the incidents to date, but we are responding to events and investing in assets beyond our remit (as a port operator) and we are doing so with people’s safety at the forefront.”

MV Shiling berthed at Wellington's CentrePort after it lost power. Photo / Mark Mitchell

CentrePort has invested in equipment like towing ropes at its own cost. These were used to manage the recent Connemara incident.

However, responding to ships in strife risked potential disruption to CentrePort’s business and customers, the Cook Strait and the regional economy, the letter said.

CentrePort staff were being put in a position where they may need to operate tug boats beyond what they are designed and intended for.

Port operations were disrupted when tugs were sent to incidents and delayed while staff who responded rested and recovered, they said.

The port could potentially have to close if the tugs were damaged or out of service for an extended period.

“With the number of increasing incidents in the past few years, driven by various factors including the condition of vessels, asset management and human factors, we believe the need for a coordinated, nationally lead, plan for emergency marine response capability is now critical”, the letter said.

The Government announced $600,000 for a business case to investigate emergency towing options in this year’s Budget.

Delaney and Corry said they appreciated this but needed assurance there would be a solution rather than just another business case process.

They requested an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Finance Minister Nicola Willis about the problem.

Brown told the Herald the series of recent incidents involving maritime vessels between Picton and Wellington was concerning.

“The safety and resilience of the Cook Strait is a key priority for the Government. That is why in Budget 2024 the Government allocated $600,000 towards undertaking a business case to explore options and costs for emergency ocean response capability for the Cook Strait.”

Brown confirmed this work was under way and officials were keeping him up to date on progress.

He planned to accept CentrePort and GWRC’s invitation to meet about the issue, Brown said.

