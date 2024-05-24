Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mayday calls and cancelled ferries: Government considers emergency towing options

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
The MV Shiling cargo ship was only temporarily repaired when it was allowed to set sail from Wellington, then lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit, and issued a mayday call. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The MV Shiling cargo ship was only temporarily repaired when it was allowed to set sail from Wellington, then lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit, and issued a mayday call. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is considering advice on improving emergency towing after two mayday calls and the cancellation of KiwiRail’s mega ferry project to replace the ageing Interislander fleet.

There is no - a situation highlighted by two high-profile incidents last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand