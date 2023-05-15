The MV Shiling cargo vessel anchored in Tasman Bay. Photo / Skandio Emerald

CentrePort is preparing for MV Shiling to be towed to Wellington after the cargo ship lost power 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit and issued a mayday call.

An ocean-going tug from Port Taranaki, Skandi Emerald, was dispatched and safely secured the troubled vessel on Friday.

Maritime NZ understands an agreement has been made for Shiling to be towed to Wellington.

CentrePort chief executive Anthony Delaney confirmed the port company was planning for the potential return of Shiling to Wellington.

CentrePort is gathering further information from her owners and their representatives as well as the tug operator supporting Shiling, he said.

The harbourmaster, Maritime New Zealand and CentrePort will undertake a joint risk assessment which will consider the weather and other conditions, Delaney said.

“This is the kind of work that our teams have planned and undertaken before, including the handling and berthage of dead ships [ships without power].

“In the event that the Shiling does return to CentrePort, we’ll need to manage potential disruption to our other shipping on Aotea Quay and move the Shiling around our berths as required, to accommodate other vessels.”

Delaney said CentrePort would focus on minimising any impact Shiling might have on regular shipping.

Multiple helicopters and a Defence Force Hercules were sent to Shiling’s mayday call where the 294m vessel was drifting in rolling seas.

Its 24 crew members had earlier been preparing to abandon ship as it began listing but have since been reported as unharmed and aboard the vessel.

Shiling is now anchored at Tasman Bay under the eye of Skandi Emerald.

Maritime NZ said payment for the tow is being managed by Shiling’s owners and their insurers.

Delaney said CentrePort’s harbour tugs were more than capable of facilitating Shiling’s return to Wellington as they had done so before when the vessel lost power over Falcon Shoals in mid-April.

Shiling’s mayday call is the fourth incident involving the vessel that New Zealand authorities have dealt with in the past year.

As of yesterday, a formal decision had not yet been made on when the ship will leave Tasman Bay or when it is likely to arrive in Wellington.



















