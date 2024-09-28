The Connemara is back in service after drifting in Cook Strait for hours.

By RNZ

The Bluebridge ferry that lost power in Cook Strait last week is sailing again.

The Connemara blacked out after leaving Wellington last Thursday night and drifted for more than two hours off the south coast before being rescued by tug boats.

Maritime NZ placed it under a detention notice the next day, and that was still in place yesterday, forcing Bluebridge owner Strait NZ to cancel its planned sailings.

Strait NZ said the notice was lifted last night, and the ship is safe to sail following a rigorous inspection.