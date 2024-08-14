Nautilus Aviation, a helicopter tour company, confirmed Wilson was an employee. The business said Wilson had begun working for it about four months ago and was not authorised to fly helicopters for the business.
Nautilus Aviation chief executive Aaron Finn revealed Wilson had been dubbed employee of the month last month and was a “model employee”.
Finn told the Courier Mail that Wilson was a “model employee” and they were all “at a loss” by his actions, saying he had been “in a good place” when he spoke to him last Friday.
Finn also addressed speculation about the “party” on Sunday night where staff members allegedly had a big night celebrating a promotion.
“It was a busy 18 months of hard mahi, late nights in the books and some challenging days in the seat but all up an incredible experience,” he wrote.
Nautilus Aviation said it had already been interviewed by the ATSB and Queensland Police and “have co-operated with full transparency and disclosure of all events leading up to and following the incident”.
“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said.
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.