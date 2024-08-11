An emergency was triggered after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in Far North Queensland.
Police declared a Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in Cairns after the chopper crashed into the building shortly before 2am local time on Monday.
The PSPA has an exclusion zone encompassing the city’s Esplanade and Minnie, Aplin and Grafton Sts.
Queensland Ambulance Cairns senior operations supervisor Caitlin Denning said 300-400 people were being evacuated from the Double Tree Hotel as crews arrived.