Deborah Mason, known as "Queen Bee", recruited members of her own family to collect and deliver drugs across Britain. Photo / Met Police
A family-run crime gang with a 65-year-old “gangster granny” boss has been sentenced for dealing drugs worth £80 million ($180m).
Deborah Mason, dubbed “Queen Bee”, and seven other members of the gang – six of them female – were sentenced to a total of 106.5 years at Woolwich Crown Courton Friday for their involvement in supplying nearly a tonne of cocaine over seven months.
A group of couriers collected packages of imported cocaine and drove them across London, as well as Bradford, Leicester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff, between April and November 2023.
The drugs had an estimated wholesale value of between £23m and £35m and a street value of £80m.
The ringleader spent her profits on designer goods and was looking to go to Turkey to have cosmetic surgery. Mothers who were part of the gang took their young children to collect the drugs.
Earlier, Charlotte Hole, prosecuting, said: “All of the offenders participated in a conspiracy which involved the nationwide supply of around a tonne of cocaine, collected usually from areas near ports such as Harwich, and delivered across the country.
“Everyone involved had an expectation of significant financial advantage, at least £1000 per trip. They all had an awareness of the scale of the operation.”
Mason played a “leading role”, took part in 20 trips, delivering 356kg of cocaine, and also made trips to deliver and collect cash.
Hole said: “She [Mason] recruited both her family members – her sister and her children – as well as partners and friends of her children, to a network of at least 10 individuals.”
She also organised those who drove for her, staying in phone contact from the early hours to make sure they were up and checking in on them during the day.
The court heard she was in receipt of more than £50,000 per year in benefit income during the conspiracy period, while acting as ringleader and spending lavishly on luxuries as well as planning to travel to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.
When Mason was on holiday in Dubai, her daughter Roeseanne Mason, who made seven trips delivering about 166kg of cocaine, stepped into the directing role, the court heard.
The prosecution said that “most significantly” she recruited Anita Slaughter to the gang, whom she offered work on a daily basis.
Lillie Bright was involved in 20 trips involving 195kg of cocaine.
Her partner Chloe Hodgkin, 23, of Wye, Kent, is awaiting the birth of her baby and is to be sentenced at a date to be set.
Lillie Bright, 26, of Ashford, Kent, was sentenced to 13 years, and Demi Kendall, 31, of Staplehurst, Kent, got 13 years and six months.
Reggie Bright, 24, of Staplehurst, Kent, was sentenced to 15 years, and Tina Golding, 66, of Ashford, Kent, was jailed for 10 years. Anita Slaughter, 44, of Ashford, Kent, got 13 years.
After sentencing, Robert Hutchinson, the Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor, said: “This was no ordinary family. Instead of nurturing and caring for her relatives, Deborah Mason recruited them to establish an extraordinarily profitable criminal enterprise that would ultimately put them all behind bars.”
Detective Constable Jack Kraushaar, who led the investigation, said: “The group were sucked into criminality, selfishly attracted by the financial benefits of the drug-dealing to fund lavish lifestyles. They were unaware we were coming for them and this sentencing should act as a deterrent to those who think about committing this type of crime.”