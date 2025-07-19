Advertisement
‘Gangster granny’ and family jailed for $180m cocaine operation

Daily Telegraph UK
5 mins to read

Deborah Mason, known as "Queen Bee", recruited members of her own family to collect and deliver drugs across Britain. Photo / Met Police

A family-run crime gang with a 65-year-old “gangster granny” boss has been sentenced for dealing drugs worth £80 million ($180m).

Deborah Mason, dubbed “Queen Bee”, and seven other members of the gang – six of them female – were sentenced to a total of 106.5 years at Woolwich Crown Court

