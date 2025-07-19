Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump files $16b lawsuit against Murdoch, WSJ over Epstein letter claim

AFP
4 mins to read

Donald Trump says he does not "draw pictures of women" as he challenges a report in the Wall Street Journal. Photo / File

Donald Trump says he does not "draw pictures of women" as he challenges a report in the Wall Street Journal. Photo / File

US President Donald Trump is seeking at least US$10 billion ($16.7b) in damages in a defamation lawsuit filed on Friday against media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal published a report on Thursday saying Trump in 2003 wrote a suggestive birthday letter to accused sex trafficker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save