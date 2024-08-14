Queensland police said New Zealander Blake Wilson, 23, died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed into the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cairns, at 2am on Monday.
Nautilus Aviation, a helicopter tour company, confirmed Wilson was an employee. The business said Wilson had begun working for it about four months ago and was not authorised to fly helicopters for the business.
A senior pilot, who wished to remain anonymous, flew with Wilson in Christchurch in February. He told the Herald he was “shocked” Wilson threw away his dream career and lost his life - and believed something “really wrong” must have happened for the tragedy to occur.
“When he got in that helicopter, he would have known his career was over whether he died or not.”
9news reported Wilson had been celebrating a promotion with friends before he was put to bed for being too intoxicated.
It’s understood he then drove a Nautilus vehicle to Cairns Airport where he accessed the hangar and got behind the controls of the helicopter.
The senior pilot said this process is not simple, even for someone experienced, and questioned how one night of drinking could make someone throw away a dream they had worked so hard for.
The senior pilot said there had been no indication through any of Wilson’s training or work experience that he would “do something like this”.
He said the medical testing pilots go through for their licence is “rigorous” and tests for any underlying medical conditions - including mental health-related illnesses.
He said Wilson’s criminal and medical history would have been thoroughly checked so that he could obtain his licence.
“If there’s anything really problematic about his character, that stuff gets caught pretty quick.
“You’ve got to keep your nose clean… if the people [giving you your licence] think you are reckless, there is no way you will pass.
“It’s not worth the risk.”
It is understood Wilson moved to Cairns in March this year with his girlfriend.
Wilson’s former employer Hurunui Helicopters in Christchurch said they were shocked by his death.
A friend posted a tribute to social media and described Wilson as “caring” and “genuine”.
“I will miss you immensely.”
Nautilus Aviation said it had already been interviewed by the ATSB and Queensland Police and “have co-operated with full transparency and disclosure of all events leading up to and following the incident”.
“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said.
“We will continue to work very closely with Queensland police and the ATSB as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.