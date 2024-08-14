Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Blake Wilson fatal helicopter crash: Colleague who trained with dead Kiwi pilot says he showed no signs of recklessness

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Police investigate meth-laced lollies, NZ pilot crashes stolen helicopter and all eyes on the Official Cash Rate.
  • A pilot who flew with the New Zealander who stole a helicopter said he showed no signs he was capable of “something like this”.
  • Blake Wilson, 23, died when the helicopter he was flying “unauthorised” crashed into a Cairns hotel.
  • The pilot said Wilson “met all the standards” to obtain his licence which are “rigorous” and prevent anyone “reckless” from flying.

A pilot who flew with the man who stole a helicopter and crashed it into a hotel in Australia said he was a cautious, competent aviator and showed no signs he was capable of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand