A senior pilot, who wished to remain anonymous, flew with Wilson in Christchurch in February. He told the Herald he was “shocked” Wilson threw away his dream career and lost his life - and believed something “really wrong” must have happened for the tragedy to occur.

“When he got in that helicopter, he would have known his career was over whether he died or not.”

9news reported Wilson had been celebrating a promotion with friends before he was put to bed for being too intoxicated.

Seen in a photo posted on social media, according to Wilson’s Facebook page he is from Palmerston North and trained to be a pilot at Christchurch Helicopters.

It’s understood he then drove a Nautilus vehicle to Cairns Airport where he accessed the hangar and got behind the controls of the helicopter.

The senior pilot said this process is not simple, even for someone experienced, and questioned how one night of drinking could make someone throw away a dream they had worked so hard for.

“It is not like getting behind the wheel of a car, [the process to start a helicopter] is much harder than that... something would have really had to snap.”

The pilot said Wilson passed a two-year diploma course at Christchurch Helicopters Limited in 2022 where he had “plenty of oversight from an approved training officer”.

He said Wilson was not “God’s gift to aviation” but he “met the standard”.

“If anything he was too cautious, he was pretty slow.”

A spokesperson for Christchurch Helicopters Limited said Wilson was “well liked by the staff and his fellow classmates”.

In September 2022, Wilson posted to Instagram about how excited he was to be qualified.

“It was a busy 18 months of hard mahi, late nights in the books and some challenging days in the seat but all up an incredible experience,” he wrote.

“[To] my friends, family, and others who have supported me and helped me fulfil this dream. It’s the closure of the first chapter in this adventure, and I look forward to many more.”

The senior pilot said there had been no indication through any of Wilson’s training or work experience that he would “do something like this”.

Kiwi helicopter pilot Blake Wilson has been named as the man who died when he crashed a stolen helicopter into a Cairns hotel.

He said the medical testing pilots go through for their licence is “rigorous” and tests for any underlying medical conditions - including mental health-related illnesses.

He said Wilson’s criminal and medical history would have been thoroughly checked so that he could obtain his licence.

“If there’s anything really problematic about his character, that stuff gets caught pretty quick.

“You’ve got to keep your nose clean… if the people [giving you your licence] think you are reckless, there is no way you will pass.

“It’s not worth the risk.”

Kiwi helicopter pilot Blake Wilson passed a two-year course to become a pilot in September 2022.

It is understood Wilson moved to Cairns in March this year with his girlfriend.

Wilson’s former employer Hurunui Helicopters in Christchurch said they were shocked by his death.

A friend posted a tribute to social media and described Wilson as “caring” and “genuine”.

“I will miss you immensely.”

Nautilus Aviation said it had already been interviewed by the ATSB and Queensland Police and “have co-operated with full transparency and disclosure of all events leading up to and following the incident”.

“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said.

“We will continue to work very closely with Queensland police and the ATSB as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

