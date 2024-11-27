Hutchinson is accused of wearing a Black Power T-shirt and shorts while at The Warehouse Bell Block, in New Plymouth, that same day.

He has been bailed to a case review date in January.

Across the country, other gang members caught displaying patched wares are also beginning to make their way before the courts.

Michael Desrallei Shane Hutchinson appeared in New Plymouth District Court charged with wearing gang insignia in public.

One was scheduled to appear in Nelson District Court earlier this week, and another in Hastings District Court. A couple are set to go before the Waitākere District Court tomorrow and Friday, and other gang members had appearances yesterday and today in Rotorua, Taupō, and Christchurch District Courts for displaying banned insignia.

Members from gangs including Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Mangu Kaha, Head Hunters, Greazy Dogs, and West Side were among those who were caught in breach of the Gangs Act 2024.

The Hastings gang member is alleged to have been found with a Mongrel Mob bandana tied to the steering wheel of his car after being stopped by police on Saturday. The bandanna allegedly bore the words “Mongrel Mob, Mongrelizim and Mobstralia”. The 20-year-old was granted bail and is due back in court next month.

Other more recent arrests in the past few days have included:

-An 18-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in court after allegedly wearing a West Side t-shirt in Huntly.

-A young person has been referred to Youth Services for allegedly wearing a Head Hunters sweatshirt in Auckland.

-A 48-year-old man is facing charges in Wellington after allegedly wearing Mongrel Mob insignia and threatening staff at a Johnsonville service station.

-A 22-year-old was charged and two youths were referred to Youth Services after police were called to reports of disorder on Courtenay Place in Wellington involving several people who were allegedly wearing gang insignia.

In response to questions from NZME today about the number of arrests, general compliance and whether there have been any issues while enforcing the new law, a police official said figures on the first week’s breaches, and comment on compliance, would be released by police on Friday.

However, on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham issued an update stating that overall, police were very pleased with the level of compliance with the new laws.

“The fact we have taken a number of different prosecutions proves that Police will not hesitate to enforce these laws, and serves as a reminder to those considering wearing or displaying gang insignia to continue making the right choices.”

He said people who had so far breached the laws included a Mongrel Mob member involved in a firearms incident in Counties Manukau, and a Black Power member involved in a serious assault in Christchurch.

One Mongrel Mob member also went to the Taumarunui Police station on an unrelated matter wearing a cap displaying his gang’s insignia, Basham said.

This followed the president of the Head Hunters West branch having his patch and motorbike seized during an early morning raid last week after five patched members were spotted on motorcycles.

The Gangs Act 2024 bans the display of gang patches in public places, and provides extra tools to target gang-related crime and intimidation.

Courts will be able to issue non-consorting orders, and police will be able to stop criminal gang members from associating and communicating.

A charge of prohibited display of gang insignia carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or a $5000 fine.

