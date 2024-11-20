He says police have been losing ground to gangs and organised crime, but the days of them “controlling the streets” won’t continue under his watch.

Police Association President Chris Cahill said the expectation from officers “is to police it hard early so that the gangs are in no doubt as to that it is now illegal”.

He’s unsure what the reaction from the gangs will be and has described the legislation as “unusual”.

He expects some acceptance from older gang members but anticipates younger ones to be more “militant” about it.

Six months of preparation have gone into today, with Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham saying he’s “cautiously optimistic” about gangs abiding by the new law.

That optimism largely comes from hundreds of meetings held with gangs and community groups over the past three months, where police have tried to convince them of the benefits of complying.

And that’s why what happens from here is ultimately up to the gangs.

For many, a patch is about more than just a symbol connecting you with a group. It’s their identity. Their source of pride. Leaving it at home will not be so easy.

And engagement with criminal groups can only achieve so much, leaving police largely relying on compliance from individuals who openly break the law.

Basham has said safety is paramount for police, and while they will be enforcing the law from today, they won’t be putting their people in unnecessary danger.

He said if it wasn’t safe to enforce the law in the moment, police would follow up on breaches after the fact.

That includes situations where gang numbers overwhelm police resources.

Founding member of the Central Hawke’s Bay chapter of the Mongrel Mob, Ngavii Pekepo, is anticipating an instant impact today “because the police have got to be shown to do their jobs”.

“But I think it’s going to create more disturbances than anything else because I think the police are going to get carried away.”

For police, today is a matter of trust. Trust that the gangs will work with them to keep the peace, trust that they’ll turn into law-abiding citizens.

For the gangs, the ball is firmly in their court as to how today turns out.

