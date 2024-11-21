“Data is being collated for the first day of enforcement and at this time we’re reporting just a handful of arrests and seizures of patches and gang insignia. Police will continue to monitor and enforce any breaches,” Basham said shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday.
“Police are well placed to respond to reports of breaches and our teams are actively working on a number of inquiries related to breaches that our Gang Disruption Units will be following up in the next 24 hours.”
Basham said after three months of engagement with gangs, the focus of police now shifts to active enforcement with a prosecution focus.
“While it’s early days, it’s encouraging that it appears that gang members are taking notice of the legislation and making choices that will ensure they don’t fall foul of the law.
“Our goal is to gain widespread compliance with the new law through certainty of enforcement in the early weeks of the Gangs Act coming into effect. This is one of the tools we have that support our intent of the legislation to reduce the fear and intimidation caused by gangs, and our purpose to ensure people feel safe, and are safe.”
Minister of Police Mark Mitchell yesterday said one man was arrested for wearing a patch in a supermarket in Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, just before 11am.
A second man was arrested after he was seen standing on the street in Papakura, Auckland, around the same time.