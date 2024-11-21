The first person to face prosecution was nabbed only three minutes after the law came into effect.

The new police commissioner Richard Chambers told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast about the first alleged offence this morning.

”I’m happy with how that went and I suspect there will be more to come,” Chambers said.

A police spokesman confirmed a 51-year-old Napier man had been allegedly displaying gang insignia in public on Southampton St, Hastings, at 12.03am.

He allegedly had a Mongrel Mob sign on his car’s dashboard. He was given a court summons and his sign was confiscated, the spokesman said.

Chambers said the Mobster was respectful and followed police’s orders.

Lifetime Black Power member and community advocate Denis O‘Reilly told Newstalk ZB’s Wellington Mornings he was not surprised by the charge laid in Hastings.

O’Reilly noted he had predicted such immediate action a week ago.

“I said there will be policemen waiting from midnight for the new law to take action,” O’Reilly said.

He said he was trying to get everyone to “stay calm” as the law rolled out, and “look after each other’s families - I’m talking about police families as well as gang families”.

Mitchell said “compliance with the legislation is high” and said police were ready to enforce the law.

“There is a very simple message to gang members worried about police having the ability to lock them up or search their home; comply with the legislation,” Mitchell said.

The Gangs Act 2024 bans the display of gang patches in public places, and provides extra tools to target gang-related crime and intimidation.

Courts will be able to issue non-consorting orders, and police will be able to stop criminal gang members from associating and communicating.

