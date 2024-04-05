Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Barry Soper’s near-death experience after heart triple bypass surgery, parenthood with Heather du-Plessis Allan

By
8 mins to read
Iggy and his pop Barry Soper. Soper had multiple complications after his triple bypass. Photo / Michael Craig

Iggy and his pop Barry Soper. Soper had multiple complications after his triple bypass. Photo / Michael Craig

Late last year Barry Soper was in an induced coma at Auckland Hospital and his wife — Newstalk ZB radio host and Herald columnist Heather du Plessis-Allan — was starting to plan his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand