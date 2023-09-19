Newstalk ZB political commentator Barry Soper with son Iggy. Photo / Mike Scott

Newstalk ZB senior political correspondent Barry Soper has been admitted to hospital and is to have open-heart surgery to remove a blockage.

“I’d been feeling a bit out of breath walking up hills over the past few weeks and decided to go to my doctor for a check-up,” Soper said today.

“They ran some tests and it turns out I have a blockage near my heart, which needs to be removed through surgery this coming Friday. They’re keeping me in hospital as a precaution before I have the op.”

Soper said the diagnosis had come as a “bit of a shock”.

Soper is married to Newstalk ZB Drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan; the couple have a toddler son, Iggy.

“I feel completely fine day to day, but I’m glad I got it checked out,” says Soper.

“I’m hoping for a quick recovery following surgery so I can get back to normal life running around after Iggy and hopefully playing a part in covering what’s going to be one of the most exciting elections in a generation!”

Newstalk ZB broadcasters Barry Soper and Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Greg Bowker

NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley said the company was providing Soper “all the support we can”.

“All our thoughts and best wishes will be with him, Heather and his family on Friday. We’re wishing him a very speedy, full recovery and we look forward to having him back in the ZB office when the time is right.”

Earlier this year, Soper was honoured by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and invited guests at a function at Parliament, to mark his 42 years on the press gallery frontline.

The former Newstalk ZB political editor – he moved from that role to his commentary role at the start of this year – has been in the privileged position of having an extraordinary peek behind the curtains of power and witnessing the peccadilloes of 11 prime ministers and other MPs.

At the time, Soper said politicians needed to look at journalists “as though we’re theatre critics”.

“I’ve probably pissed off all the politicians in that room [at his function] at some stage but I’m a theatre critic.

“So, I look at them, look at what they’re doing. Look at how they do it, how they approach it, and the end result, and then you go, ‘Well, hang on. It should have been done better than that’. I would have been the most brilliant Prime Minister, of course!” he joked.







