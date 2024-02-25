Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: Blaming one person for poor results will leave netball poorer, just ask rugby

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

A faltering domestic league, a rise in competition for talent, a debate around offshore player selection and a failure for a once-dominant sport to keep pace with the times. No, I’m not talking about rugby.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport