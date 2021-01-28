Australia extends suspension of New Zealand travel bubble for another 72 hours

Australia's Health Minister said the decision was in response to NZ's new community case. Photo / File

Australia has extended the suspension of its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours.

The hold on the bubble is now due to end on Sunday, January 31, at 4pm NZT.

It comes after the latest revelations from the Ministry of Health, where two more people who recently completed managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to the Herald, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed the travel bubble extension.

"The Prime Minister retains confidence in our systems and processes but acknowledged the decision was for the Australian Government to make. "

More to come...