Covid 19 coronavirus: Cook Islands cancels flight bound for Rarotonga tomorrow

The Cook Islands has cancelled a flight bound for Rarotonga tomorrow.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says they want to allow more time for tests of the close contacts of the Northland community case to come back.

Of her 16 close contacts, one is still awaiting their test results.

The other 15 have all come back negative.

Altogether 154 people have been identified as contacts and are all isolating, pending test results.

A further 157 staff from the Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility have also been tested, along with 192 guests.

Of those, 30 are yet to get their results. All others have been negative.

Brown says the 30 passengers intending to travel to Rarotonga tomorrow will have to defer their flight to the next one departing from Auckland on Saturday morning.

Tomorrow's flight will arrive with cargo and essential goods but no passengers.