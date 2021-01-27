Covid 19 coronavirus: 'NZ frets' - World reacts to New Zealand's new community virus cases

Two people - an adult and a child - in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19, despite twice testing negative while in managed isolation and being released into the community.

The pair had been quarantining at the Pullman Hotel, where a 56-year-old Northland woman was also infected and later tested positive after being released. All three people have the highly infectious South African strain of the virus.

The latest cases broke New Zealand's run of no cases in the community, with the country's latest Covid-19 breach making global news.

With parts of the world ravaged by the virus, eyes have been on New Zealand and the country's success at tackling Covid-19.

Now with Covid-19 back in the community, media from around the world have been quick to look at what it means and how New Zealand has moved to contain the virus.

From discussions of our Australian bubble being burst to how we manage isolation facilities, here is how the world reacted to our latest Covid-19 news.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrating how to turn on the Bluetooth on the Covid Tracer app. Photo / Mark Mitchell

CASE CAUSES RIPPLES OF UNEASE AROUND THE COUNTRY - THE GUARDIAN

The UK's Guardian reported that the latest cases in New Zealand caused unease around the country.

They highlighted the actions of a Nelson cafe that banned anyone who was recently released from managed isolation, despite no cases south of Auckland.

"The owner said the risk to his clientele was too great," they wrote.

The Guardian also discussed Kiwis' use of the Covid-tracer app, writing: "Chris Hipkins said since the case was confirmed there had been a sharp rise in New Zealanders using the Covid tracer app, after a decline over the summer months."

NZ TOURISM FRETING OVER TASMAN BUBBLE DELAYS - AAP

The AAP highlighted New Zealand's fears over the closure of our travel bubble with Australia.

"Hopes for quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand took a hit this week as NZ's first community COVID-19 case in weeks prompted Australia to suspend its one-way arrangement," they wrote.

"Few want the bubble working more than New Zealand's tourism businesses.

"With borders closed to international visitors, Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) estimates the sector will miss out on $NZ6 billion this summer.

"A third of that spend would have come from Australians, and perhaps more given a bubble would make New Zealand the only international destination available to jetsetting Aussies."

Australia temporarily suspended its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand following the latest community cases.

Thousands of people were tested in Northland this week after the discovering of a community case. Photo / Tania Whyte

POSTER CHILD FOR HOW TO DEAL WITH COVID-19 - CNN

Meanwhile, CNN Travel doesn't appear to be phased by the country's latest cases.

In a piece headlined "Travel to NZ: What you need to know before you go", CNN described our Government and people as the "poster child for how to deal with Covid-19" despite our latest cases.

Writing about the recent positive tests, they said it was "New Zealand's first community case of Covid-19 since November 18, 2020.

"Until that point, all recent positives had come from inside managed isolation facilities."

Despite the borders being closed to non-New Zealand citizens, the article details what Aotearoa has to offer to travellers including "Arthur's Pass National Park's soaring peaks and deep valleys ripe for tramping" and Ninety Mile Beach's sea views among others.

Security outside the Pullman hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, where the returning traveller was infected with coronavirus. Photo / AP

COVID HOTEL QUARANTINE - 'IT'S THE LUCK OF THE DRAW' - BBC

Following the news of the latest case, the BBC spoke to a UK man who returned to New Zealand through managed isolation.

Ten days into his 14 day stay in MIQ in Auckland, Mark Dickinson praised the security and steps taken to keep the country safe.

"We had to have a test on day zero, then day three, then we're having a test tomorrow on day 11," Dickinson says.

"The area at the front of the hotel is surrounded by a double-guarded fence. It may have cost us £2000 but if that means New Zealand stays safe, then we're happy doing it."

KIWIS HOPING FOR RESUMPTION OF TRAVEL BUBBLE - ABC

In response to Australia's closing of the one-way travel bubble to New Zealand, ABC spoke to Kiwis desperately wanting to travel to Australia.

ABC spoke to Tauranga woman Caro Richards, who is desperately hoping to travel to Perth ahead of the expected arrival of her new grandchild in early March.

They reported she was willing to pay for her quarantine in Australia but was put out when her flight was cancelled.

"My daughter has no family in Australia except for her partner who works in the mines, so he's in and out," she said.

"She also has a two-year-old. I've literally come out in shingles. I literally haven't been able to sleep for the last couple of days.

"I just need to get there."